Malaysia Wants To Be Best In The Field Of Knowledge In 2050 - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 -- Malaysia not only wants to be among the top 20 nations in the world in the economic field by the year 2050, but also the best in the field of knowledge. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said by that year, the country's universities not only had to be in the best position in the world, but also capable of producing intellectuals of world standard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.