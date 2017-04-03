Malaysia urged to investigate 'inexcu...

Malaysia urged to investigate 'inexcusable' deaths of over 100 immigration detainees

22 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh arrive at the Langkawi police station in Kedah, Malaysia. Source: AP/Hamzah Osman) AN international human rights watchdog has called on the Malaysian government to investigate the 'completely inexcusable' deaths of over 100 detainees in recent years, including that of Bangladeshi migrants and the Burmese Rohingya community held in its immigration centres.

Chicago, IL

