Malaysia technician jailed 7 years for letting terrorists use his bank account
IS militant Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi had instructed members of a Telegram application group called 'Gagak Hitam' to deposit donations into the technician's Maybank account. KUALA LUMPUR: A technician at a metal-based factory was sentenced to seven years in jail by a High Court in Malaysia on Monday for allowing his bank account to be used in the transfer of funds to terrorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC