Malaysia technician jailed 7 years for letting terrorists use his bank account

IS militant Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi had instructed members of a Telegram application group called 'Gagak Hitam' to deposit donations into the technician's Maybank account. KUALA LUMPUR: A technician at a metal-based factory was sentenced to seven years in jail by a High Court in Malaysia on Monday for allowing his bank account to be used in the transfer of funds to terrorists.

