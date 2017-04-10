Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia should investigate the possible transfer of funds to North Korea's leadership, the deputy home minister said on Tuesday, after Reuters reported that the head of a Malaysian conglomerate had for years funneled cash to Pyongyang. Reuters on Monday cited a North Korean defector as saying that Han Hun Il, the North Korean founding chief executive of Malaysia Korea Partners , had funneled money to Pyongyang's leadership, the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party, for the past two decades.

