Malaysia schoolboy 'beaten by warden' risks losing arm

A Malaysian schoolboy whose legs were amputated after allegedly being beaten by a staff member may also lose his arm, doctors have warned. The 11-year-old was attacked in March by the assistant warden at a private Islamic school, media reports say.

