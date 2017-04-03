Malaysia rights panel disturbed over more than 600 deaths in prisons and detention centres
Malaysia's national human rights panel on Tuesday said it was disturbed by more than 600 deaths at immigration detention centres and prisons over the last two years, and called for immediate reform. FILE PHOTO: A general view of Bukit Jalil immigration detention center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 28, 2017.
