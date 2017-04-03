Malaysia passes child sex crimes law ...

Malaysia passes child sex crimes law | Bangkok Post: news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UAport

News Business Video Photos Opinion Lifestyle Auto Jobs Property Travel Learning Tech More KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian MP said girls as young as nine were "physically and spiritually" ready for marriage, as the Muslim-majority Southeast Asian country passed a law on sexual offences against children without criminalising child marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC