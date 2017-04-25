Malaysia: Opposition figurehead Anwar...

Malaysia: Opposition figurehead Anwar launches fresh challenge for freedom

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2015. Source: Reuters/Olivia Harris/File Photo MALAYSIAN Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim filed a new application to set aside his 2015 conviction for sodomy, claiming the key witness in the case committed perjury and his statement should be considered fraudulent.

