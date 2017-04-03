Malaysia Opens Door To Indian Film Ma...

Malaysia Opens Door To Indian Film Makers

From D. Arul Rajoo NEW DELHI, April 3 -- Malaysia has opened its doors to the world's biggest film making nation to make the country their favoured location to produce more films and TV series. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who described himself as a great fan of Indian movies, said Indian film makers could leverage on Malaysia's unique scenery, culture and diversity.

