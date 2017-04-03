Malaysia Open: Jayaram stuns World No. 4 Axelsen to reach quarters
Sarawak [Malaysia], Apr.06 : Ace Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from a game down against world number four Viktor Axelsen to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open Super Series Premier tournament here on Thursday. After going down in the first game, Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent in a thrilling second round contest that lasted 44 minutes.
