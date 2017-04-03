Malaysia On Track To Become Global Ha...

Malaysia On Track To Become Global Halal Hub By 2020

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 -- Malaysia is on track to achieve global halal hub status by 2020, backed by a holistic ecosystem, said Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. He said the country remained the leader in the halal industry worldwide as it went beyond food and beverage to other sectors including Islamic finance, pharmaceutical, logistics and halal tourism.

