Malaysia Now Ranked 11th In Latest WEF Global Competitive Index On Transportation - Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak says Malaysia is now ranked 11th among 138 nations in the latest World Economic Forum Global Competitive Index 2016-2017 ranking on transportation. He said in the rankings, it acknowledged that Malaysian commuters obtain greatest value for money in daily travel, beating the likes of Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
