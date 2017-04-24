Malaysia Not In A Hurry On Nuclear Po...

Malaysia Not In A Hurry On Nuclear Power, To Raise Awareness First - Nancy

By Noor Soraya Mohd Jamal KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 -- Malaysia will remain focused on the information and communication programme relating to nuclear power generation for the time being, and not in hurry to make any decision to introduce nuclear energy into its energy mix. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said emphasis needed to be given on nuclear power education first.

Chicago, IL

