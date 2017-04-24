Malaysia may take action against WhatsApp admins for spreading fake news: Report
KUALA LUMPUR: WhatsApp group administrators could face legal action in Malaysia if they failed to curb the spread of false information among members, according to national daily Beritan Harian. Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Johari Gilani said the existing law under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 could be invoked to take action against the administrators, particularly if they "jeopardise national security", the newspaper reported.
