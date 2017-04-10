Malaysia: Local terrorist placed on most wanted list by US

A MALAYSIAN terrorist, responsible for attacks in Selangor and has been fighting for Islamic State in Syria, has been slapped with a sanction and placed on a terrorist watch list by the United States Department of Treasury, making him one of the world's most wanted terrorists. According to a report from the New Straits Times , Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi has been placed under the Specially Designated Global Terrorist list of the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control , a move that will make him a high-profile target for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.