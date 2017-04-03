Malaysia: IS supporter gets 23 years'...

Malaysia: IS supporter gets 23 years' jail

Read more: Asian Correspondent

A MALAYSIAN man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three terrorism charges on Monday. Mohd Shaifful Shahril Ramli, 29, was arrested last July after communicating with Islamic State terrorists via the messaging app Telegram.

Chicago, IL

