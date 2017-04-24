Malaysia Gaining Momentum In Exportat...

Malaysia Gaining Momentum In Exportation Of Aerospace Parts And Components 27 April 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 -- The Malaysian aerospace industry has seen a strong growth in 2016. YB Minister Dato' Sri Mustapa Mohamad, in his opening address during the Malaysian Aerospace Council meeting today, stated that exports of Malaysia's aerospace products recorded a significant increase of 32.6% in 2016 with a value of RM5.53 billion compared with RM4.17 billion in 2015.

