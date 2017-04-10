Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pc...

Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, below forecast

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 Malaysia's industrial production in February rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, rebounding after two months in which the pace of expansion slowed, government data showed on Tuesday. Factory output was up from the 3.5 percent annual increase in January, but missed the 7.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... 6 hr tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC