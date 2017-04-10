Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, below forecast
KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 Malaysia's industrial production in February rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, rebounding after two months in which the pace of expansion slowed, government data showed on Tuesday. Factory output was up from the 3.5 percent annual increase in January, but missed the 7.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.
