Malaysia Eyes Tougher Enforcement of Cap on Foreign Ownership: Sources

Malaysia is weighing tougher enforcement of a cap on foreign ownership of insurers as it seeks to boost local participation in the industry, people with knowledge of the matter said. The central bank is considering more strictly applying an existing policy that foreign companies owning 100 percent of local insurance firms must pare their stakes to no more than 70 percent, according to the people.

