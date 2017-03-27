Malaysia deports 140 N. Korean worker...

Malaysia deports 140 N. Korean workers after Kim Jong Nam murder sparks diplomatic row

MALAYSIA has deported over 140 North Koreans with expired work permits nearly two months after the high-profile assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the north's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, sparked diplomatic tensions between both countries. Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat said the North Korean migrants were rounded up in Sarawak by the state Immigration Department last month.

News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
Chicago, IL

