Malaysia Chosen As ISESCO Hub In Southeast Asia - Bouraoui

4 min ago

By Mujahid Ishak LANGKAWI, April 4 -- The requirements for high quality education are the main reason Malaysia was chosen as the centre for Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in Southeast Asia. ISESCO representative based in Rabat, Morocco, Dr Adel Bouraoui said Malaysia was chosen based on its status and success, especially in the field of education, as well as being an exemplary Islamic nation.

