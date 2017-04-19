Malaysia Airlines signs up for new sa...

Malaysia Airlines signs up for new satellite tracking service

Read more: CNN

More than three years after its flight MH370 vanished with 239 people aboard, the airline has become the first to sign up for a service that will track its entire fleet with satellites. Malaysia Airlines struck a deal with a group of aviation industry firms to monitor the flight paths of its aircraft anywhere in the world, including over "oceanic, polar and remote regions," according to a statement.

