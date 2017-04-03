Malaysia 737-800 evacuated after skid...

Malaysia 737-800 evacuated after skidding off runway

One of Malaysia Airlines' Boeing 737-800s appears to have sustained damage after veering off the runway following a domestic service to Sibu. The aircraft had arrived in darkness, following a service from Kuala Lumpur, with Sibu meteorological data indicating rain and reduced visibility.

