M-cyclist denies riding recklessly, c...

M-cyclist denies riding recklessly, causing woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: A 44-year-old man was charged in a magistrate's court with recklessly riding a motorcycle, resulting in the death of Foo Swee Wah. Clad in a green hospital attire, Nazri Che Lah from Permatang Ten gah, Balik Pulau, claimed trial to the offence under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... 11 hr tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC