Limkokwing University To Host Its Fifth Malaysia's International Cultural Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Limkokwing University will host its fifth Malaysian International Cultural Festival, featuring cultural exhibitions from 100 countries at its main campus, in Cyberjaya, this Thursday. According to a statement from the university today, the event would be a stage where students passionately exhibit their skills in communications, branding, multimedia, performing arts, fashions as well as sound and music, through various forms of cultural exhibitions.

