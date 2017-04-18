Kim Jong-nam killing, missile tensions hit tourism to North Korea
Hong Kong travel agencies suspend service or implement extra precautions as United States piles on pressure and prospect grows of confrontation Tourists are being dissuaded from visiting North Korea following the February assassination in Malaysia of the half brother of Kim Jong-un, the secretive state's leader, and as the prospect grows of a military confrontation on the Korean peninsula. At least one travel agency in Hong Kong has temporarily suspended travel services to the isolated nation due to safety fears.
