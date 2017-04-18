Kim Jong-nam killing, missile tension...

Kim Jong-nam killing, missile tensions hit tourism to North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong travel agencies suspend service or implement extra precautions as United States piles on pressure and prospect grows of confrontation Tourists are being dissuaded from visiting North Korea following the February assassination in Malaysia of the half brother of Kim Jong-un, the secretive state's leader, and as the prospect grows of a military confrontation on the Korean peninsula. At least one travel agency in Hong Kong has temporarily suspended travel services to the isolated nation due to safety fears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC