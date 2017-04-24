Kedah PAS Sympathises With Victims Of Storm
ALOR SETAR, April 30 - Kedah PAS today expressed sympathy to all victims of the storm which hit the Kedah PAS Complex in Kota Sarang Semut, the venue of the 63rd PAS congress. Its commissioner, Dr Ahmad Fakruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi said the disaster did not affect the PAS general assembly being held at the complex until tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC