Kedah PAS Sympathises With Victims Of Storm

ALOR SETAR, April 30 - Kedah PAS today expressed sympathy to all victims of the storm which hit the Kedah PAS Complex in Kota Sarang Semut, the venue of the 63rd PAS congress. Its commissioner, Dr Ahmad Fakruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi said the disaster did not affect the PAS general assembly being held at the complex until tomorrow.

