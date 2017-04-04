Kedah enforcement officer charged with accepting RM200 bribe
ALOR SETAR: A state Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry assistant enforcement officer has been charged at the Sessions Court here with accepting a RM200 bribe. Norzaishafril Shaffie, 37, who is attached to the Kubang Pasu office, claimed trial to the charge before judge Zanol Rashid.
