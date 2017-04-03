'Kabali' Sequel In The Making In Mala...

'Kabali' Sequel In The Making In Malaysia?

By R. S. Ratcharathan KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 -- Last July, diehard fans of legendary South Indian film star Rajinikanth were excited over the filming of his movie, 'Kabali' in Malaysia. While the gangster-themed movie collected RM334 million worldwide, there has been talk that a sequel was in the making and that it would again be filmed in Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

