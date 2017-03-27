Jong-nam Murder: No Strong Evidence To Arrest Three North Koreans - Khalid
KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 -- The Royal Malaysia Police did not have strong evidence to detain three North Koreans in connection with last month's assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.
