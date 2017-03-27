Joint Statement On 60th Anniversary Of India-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 -- At the invitation of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Dato' Sri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, undertook a State Visit to India on 30 March - 4 April 2017. During the visit, Prime Minister Najib met with Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee, President of India; H. E. Shri M. Hamid Ansari, Vice President of India; and held bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

