Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito Concludes Official Visit To Malaysia

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito left today after a five-day official visit to Malaysia. He was seen off at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who was the Minister-in-Attendance, and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

