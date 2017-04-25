Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito Concludes Official Visit To Malaysia
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito left today after a five-day official visit to Malaysia. He was seen off at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who was the Minister-in-Attendance, and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC