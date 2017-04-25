Japan Hails Malaysia For Bringing Home Nine People In North Korea

KUALA NERUS, April 15 -Japan has praised the Malaysian government for successfully bringing home nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea, recently. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the praise was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa for the efforts and abilities shown by Malaysian leaders, as the Japanese government had tried the same several times for the release of their own people but without success.

