Japan Hails Malaysia For Bringing Hom...

Japan Hails Malaysia For Bringing Home Nine People In North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA NERUS, April 15 -Japan has praised the Malaysian government for successfully bringing home nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea, recently. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the praise was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa for the efforts and abilities shown by Malaysian leaders, as the Japanese government had tried the same several times for the release of their own people but without success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC