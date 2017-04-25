Japan Hails Malaysia For Bringing Home Nine People In North Korea
KUALA NERUS, April 15 -Japan has praised the Malaysian government for successfully bringing home nine Malaysians who were stranded in North Korea, recently. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the praise was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa for the efforts and abilities shown by Malaysian leaders, as the Japanese government had tried the same several times for the release of their own people but without success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC