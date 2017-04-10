iProperty.com Malaysia To Change The ...

iProperty.com Malaysia To Change The Way The World Experiences Property

Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 -- iProperty.com Malaysia is set to host the most anticipated property exhibition of the year at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre . On April 21 until April 23, from 11am to 8pm, the iProperty.com Home and Property Investment Fair is set to provide property buyers and investors with the perfect platform to find their dream home or next property investment, it said in a statement Wednesday.

