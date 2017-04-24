Indonesian biker killed
Papar: A 61-year old Indonesia businessman died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle rammed into a Toyota Hilux at Km7, Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu, on Monday. District Police Chief DSP Norazizulkifli Mansor said the deceased was speeding from Kota Kinabalu to Labuan during the 7.15am tragedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC