Indonesian biker killed

Papar: A 61-year old Indonesia businessman died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle rammed into a Toyota Hilux at Km7, Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu, on Monday. District Police Chief DSP Norazizulkifli Mansor said the deceased was speeding from Kota Kinabalu to Labuan during the 7.15am tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.