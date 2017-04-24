Indonesian biker killed

Indonesian biker killed

Daily Express

Papar: A 61-year old Indonesia businessman died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle rammed into a Toyota Hilux at Km7, Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu, on Monday. District Police Chief DSP Norazizulkifli Mansor said the deceased was speeding from Kota Kinabalu to Labuan during the 7.15am tragedy.

Chicago, IL

