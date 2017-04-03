Indian, Chinese navies rescue ship hi...

Indian, Chinese navies rescue ship hijacked by Somali pirates

The navies of India and China carried out a joint operation on Sunday to rescue a merchant ship hijacked by Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian defence ministry said. After receiving a distress call on Saturday night, the Indian warships established contact with the captain of the merchant vessel who had locked himself in a strong room along with the rest of the Filipino crew.

