'India keen to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia'1 min ago
Kuala Lumpur, April 5 India has stated its keenness to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia and upgrade them for use by its air force, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said here after his visit to India, a media report said. Prime Minister Najib said the proposal was among the aspects of military cooperation agreed to by both countries during his talks in India.
