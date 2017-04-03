'India keen to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia'1 min ago

Kuala Lumpur, April 5 India has stated its keenness to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia and upgrade them for use by its air force, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said here after his visit to India, a media report said. Prime Minister Najib said the proposal was among the aspects of military cooperation agreed to by both countries during his talks in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.