'India keen to buy MiG-29 aircraft fr...

'India keen to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia'1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kuala Lumpur, April 5 India has stated its keenness to buy MiG-29 aircraft from Malaysia and upgrade them for use by its air force, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said here after his visit to India, a media report said. Prime Minister Najib said the proposal was among the aspects of military cooperation agreed to by both countries during his talks in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC