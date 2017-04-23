Hisham: High-level Malaysia-China defence committee to be set up
KUALA LUMPUR: A high-level Malaysia-China defence committee will be set up, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein. "Malaysia and China also have to organise more frequent exchange visits in future to improve communication, understanding, and also to further strengthen the trust," he said.
