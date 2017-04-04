Helpful citizens foil robbery bid at ATM

KUALA LUMPUR: The quick reaction of passers-by led to a citizen's arrest of four foreigners who tried to rob a woman of at least RM3,000 in cash. The woman, a civil servant, had gone to a bank at Taman Maluri here at around 5.30pm on Monday to deposit the cash into her account when she found herself surrounded by four men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.