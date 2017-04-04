Helpful citizens foil robbery bid at ATM

KUALA LUMPUR: The quick reaction of passers-by led to a citizen's arrest of four foreigners who tried to rob a woman of at least RM3,000 in cash. The woman, a civil servant, had gone to a bank at Taman Maluri here at around 5.30pm on Monday to deposit the cash into her account when she found herself surrounded by four men.

Chicago, IL

