health attendant is charged with forging 19 myKad copies

Kuala Lumpur: A health attendant at Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here Tuesday to two counts of forging 19 copies of identity cards to apply for Telekom Malaysia a internet service. Nor Azuanis Mohamed Zawi, 30, was charged with forging the copies of the identity cards belonging to 19 individuals between June and July 2015 here.

