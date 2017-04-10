health attendant is charged with forging 19 myKad copies
Kuala Lumpur: A health attendant at Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here Tuesday to two counts of forging 19 copies of identity cards to apply for Telekom Malaysia a internet service. Nor Azuanis Mohamed Zawi, 30, was charged with forging the copies of the identity cards belonging to 19 individuals between June and July 2015 here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC