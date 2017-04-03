Harimau Malaysia now back to 'Harimau Malaya'

Kuala Lumpur: The national football team reverted to its previous nickname of "Harimau Malaya" Monday, just over a year since a rebranding to the more inclusive "Harimau Malaysia" in February last year. The Football Association of Malaysia said Monday the name change was in line with requests from fans, and came as a decree from Tunku Ismail Ibrahim after the Johor crown prince took over as president late last month, reported the Malaymail.

