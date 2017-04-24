Girl, 12, shot and injured by bird hu...

Girl, 12, shot and injured by bird hunters

ALOR SETAR: A 12-year-old girl from Kampung Lubuk Keriang in Pokok Sena near here was injured after being shot by bird hunters on Sunday. Police said pellets from a Topper 12-gauge single-shot shotgun fired by the hunters hit Nur Syahida Bakar, a Year Six pupil of SK Tualang in Pokok Sena near here.

