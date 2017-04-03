Football: Three players held over match-fixing in Malaysia
The three, who play for the second-tier Malaysian Indian Football Association club, were detained after the team lost six of its last nine matches, including defeats of 7-1 and 6-3. KUALA LUMPUR: Three footballers have been detained in the latest suspected match-fixing scandal to hit Malaysia, officials said on Thursday.
