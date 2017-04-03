Football: Shane Smeltz takes up contract with Indonesian club Pusamania Borneo
"Have boots, will travel" has always been the mantra All Whites striker Shane Smeltz has lived by and he has opened another chapter in his glittering career with a move to Indonesian club Pusamania Borneo FC, where he will be the marquee player. Smeltz's much travelled professional career began at the Wellington Phoenix, when the club was formed, and he returned to the Hyundai A-League club earlier this season.
