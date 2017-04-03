Filipino who stabbed wife shot dead

Filipino who stabbed wife shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A paperless Filipino was killed when he confronted police after stabbing his wife at the Kampung Pondo water village in Pulau Gaya, on Sunday. The man in his 30s was gunned down when he charged at a 27-year-old constable after stabbing his 23-year-old Filipina wife in the abdomen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar 4 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC