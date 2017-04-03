Filipino who stabbed wife shot dead

Kota Kinabalu: A paperless Filipino was killed when he confronted police after stabbing his wife at the Kampung Pondo water village in Pulau Gaya, on Sunday. The man in his 30s was gunned down when he charged at a 27-year-old constable after stabbing his 23-year-old Filipina wife in the abdomen.

