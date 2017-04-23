Facing down terror

Facing down terror

KNOWN just as E8, the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division has been working behind the scenes since the 1990s in Malaysia's battle against terrorism. Terrorist groups and cells ranging from al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah to Kumpulan Mujahideen Malaysia and, more recently, the Islamic State have been busted due to E8's painstaking work.

Chicago, IL

