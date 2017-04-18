Expand Malaysia Journalism Night Into...

Expand Malaysia Journalism Night Into National Media Day - Salleh

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 -- Media practitioners in the country have been asked to seriously consider the proposal to have a National Media Day in appreciation of their contributions to the country. Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said his ministry was prepared to assist in the realisation of the proposal but leading media figures themselves should be the initiators of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC