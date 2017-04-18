Expand Malaysia Journalism Night Into National Media Day - Salleh
KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 -- Media practitioners in the country have been asked to seriously consider the proposal to have a National Media Day in appreciation of their contributions to the country. Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said his ministry was prepared to assist in the realisation of the proposal but leading media figures themselves should be the initiators of the project.
