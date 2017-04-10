Ex-RMAF man jailed 10 years for manslaughter in Labuan
Labuan: A former Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel was sentenced by the Sessions Court here Monday to 10 years' jail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Mohd Fezlee Md Tap had caused the death of his Indonesian maid, Rosniar Tanjung, 44, between August 2015 and April last year at the staff quarters in the Labuan RMAF Base in Membidai near here.
