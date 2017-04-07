Ex-lawyer charged with CBT over RM1.1mil house, land deal
KUALA LUMPUR: A former property lawyer was charged in the Sessions Court here with five counts of criminal breach of trust in the sales and purchase of houses and land worth more than RM1.1mil. On the first to the fourth count, Yap, who was charged as the advocate and solicitor of a firm entrusted with the control of a customer's HSBC account, allegedly committed CBT on stakeholder sums amounting to RM953,000.
