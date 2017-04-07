Ex-lawyer charged with CBT over RM1.1...

Ex-lawyer charged with CBT over RM1.1mil house, land deal

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: A former property lawyer was charged in the Sessions Court here with five counts of criminal breach of trust in the sales and purchase of houses and land worth more than RM1.1mil. On the first to the fourth count, Yap, who was charged as the advocate and solicitor of a firm entrusted with the control of a customer's HSBC account, allegedly committed CBT on stakeholder sums amounting to RM953,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC