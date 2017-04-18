Elyas Omar blasts BAM

Kuala Lumpur: The so-called "Gentleman's Agreement" to decide who is going to be the next president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia on Tuesday came under heavy fire from former BAM president Tan Sri Elyas Omar, who described the move as "gutless and undemocratic". He said since both contenders for the post at the BAM annual general meeting on April 29, Tan Sri Mohamed Al-Amin Abdul Majid and Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria had clearly said they wanted to take over from outgoing president Tengku Tan Sri Mahaleel Tengku Ariff, no one including the BAM Council had any right to stand in their way.

